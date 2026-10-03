Bhopal Bungalow Theft: Thieves Break Into Locked Bungalow Of MLA Pritam Lodhi's Nephew At TT Nagar; Steal LPG Cylinders, Scooter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified thieves allegedly broke into the locked bungalow of MLA Pritam Lodhi’s nephew in Bhopal’s TT Nagar area and stole a scooter, two LPG cylinders and several water taps. The Bhopal bungalow theft remained undetected for more than two months and came to light only when the owner returned to the city on September 30.

According to police, complainant Rajesh Lodhi, an advocate residing at 45 Bungalows, had left Bhopal for Shivpuri on July 23 along with his uncle, MLA Pritam Lodhi. He had locked the bungalow before leaving the city.

When Lodhi returned to Bhopal on September 30, he found that the lock on the rear side of the bungalow had been broken. Suspecting a burglary at his TT Nagar bungalow, he inspected the premises and discovered several items missing.

Scooter, LPG Cylinders Stolen

During the inspection, Lodhi found that his scooter, two LPG cylinders and several water taps had allegedly been stolen from the bungalow.

Following the discovery, he approached police and lodged a complaint seeking action against the unidentified thieves.

Since the bungalow had remained locked for over two months, police are trying to ascertain exactly when the theft in Bhopal’s TT Nagar area took place and whether more than one person was involved in the burglary.

Police Probe On

Police have registered a case against unidentified persons and launched an investigation into the Bhopal theft case.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the bungalow and surrounding areas to identify the burglars and trace the stolen scooter and other items.

Further investigation is underway.

(With Inputs From Staff Reporter)