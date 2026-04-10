Man, Son Arrested From Bhopal Forest After Murder |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have solved a murder case, arresting a father-son duo who had been on the run after allegedly killing a youth over an old enmity, said Berasia police on Friday.

According to police officials, the incident came to light on April 5 when Suresh Jogi, a resident of Ramgarha village, lodged a complaint stating that his brother, Rajesh Jogi, was attacked by Dayaram Gurjar and his son, Uttam Gurjar, due to a longstanding dispute.

The accused allegedly attacked Rajesh with a spear and sticks, causing fatal injuries to his head and abdomen, resulting in his immediate death.

Police station in charge Virendra Kumar Sen said a murder case was registered and a special investigation team was formed under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ramsharan Prajapati. Following the crime, both accused fled the village and kept changing locations to evade arrest.

“Relying on technical surveillance and inputs from informants, the team traced the duo to a dense forest located far from their village,” he added. The team conducted a coordinated search operation, surrounded the area and apprehended both accused, he said.

TI Sen confirmed that Dayaram Gurjar (55) and Uttam Gurjar (30) were taken into custody and later produced before a court. The court remanded them to Central Jail in Bhopal.