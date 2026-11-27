Man Sings ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ While Doctors Remove Brain Tumour In 75-Minute Surgery In Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Imagine lying on an operation table while doctors operate on your brain, and instead of being unconscious, you are busy singing your favourite song! Something similar happened in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, where a 45-year-old man sang the popular Bollywood song ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ while doctors removed a tumour from his brain.

The surgery lasted around 75 minutes. During this time, the patient remained conscious, spoke to the doctors and even sang at their request while the medical team carefully operated on his brain.

The surgery was performed at Yashoda Hospital in Gwalior. According to Dr Sudhir Rajoria, associated with the hospital management, neurosurgeon Dr Amit Srivastava successfully carried out the procedure using advanced medical techniques.

The 45-year-old patient, a resident of the Kilagate area in Gwalior, had been diagnosed with a brain tumour that had started causing weakness in his right hand and leg.

Tumour Located In A Sensitive Part Of The Brain

According to Dr Amit Srivastava, the patient had a meningioma in the parietal region on the left side of his brain. The tumour was located close to important areas that control body movements and speech.

This made the surgery particularly challenging. Operating on such a sensitive part of the brain carries the risk of affecting the patient's ability to speak or move his hands and legs. To reduce this risk, doctors decided to keep him conscious during the operation and monitor his responses.

Doctors Asked Him To Sing, And He Did!

While the surgery was underway, doctors kept talking to the patient and continuously checked his speech and hand and leg movements. In between, they asked him to sing his favourite song, ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Tum Rehti Ho’, and he happily obliged.

As the patient continued singing and interacting with the medical team, doctors carefully removed the tumour. The procedure took approximately 75 minutes.

What Is Awake Craniotomy?

The technique used during the surgery is known as Awake Craniotomy. In this procedure, the patient is kept awake during certain stages of brain surgery so doctors can monitor important functions such as speech and body movements.

This allows surgeons to check whether critical areas of the brain are functioning properly while removing a tumour. It also helps reduce the risk of damaging areas responsible for speaking, walking and other body movements.

The unusual surgery in Gwalior shows how advanced medical techniques are helping doctors handle complex brain operations while keeping a close watch on patients' vital functions.