Man Set Ablaze By Neighbour During Eid-e-Milad Preparations In MP's Mauganj | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was allegedly set on fire after petrol was poured over him during preparations for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi in Alhauwa village under Laur police station limits in Mauganj district on Monday evening.

According to the police, the incident took place around 7 pm when Ram Rahees Jaiswal, a resident of the village, allegedly arrived carrying a bottle of petrol and poured it over Azharuddin alias Raju, before setting him ablaze.

Azharuddin’s brothers and others present at the spot rushed to save him. One of the rescuers reportedly suffered a minor burn injury to his finger.

The injured were given first aid locally before being taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa for treatment.

Following allegations of negligence in handling the matter and not registering the complaint earlier, Mauganj SP suspended Laur police station head constable Surendra Singh Baghel.

Suspect yet to be arrested

Laur police station in-charge Reena Singh told Free Press that Jaiswal and Azharuddin are neighbours and there had been no previous dispute between their families.

She also said there was no argument between the two immediately before the incident. Singh said the suspect has not been arrested yet. Police are also trying to ascertain whether he was under the influence of alcohol or suffering from any mental health issue at the time of the incident.