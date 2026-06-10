Man Pushes Minor Son Into Bootlegging; Son Held, Father On The Run | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kajlikheda police have busted an illegal liquor transportation racket in which a father allegedly used his 16-year-old son to transport and sell illicit mahua liquor.

The minor was apprehended with 56.25 litres of country-made liquor while his father is on the run.

Kajlikheda police station in-charge Pallavi Pandey received a tip-off on Tuesday night that a person was carrying illicit liquor on a motorcycle near a dhaba.

Sub-Inspector Mahesh Kumar Manjhi and his team laid a trap and intercepted the suspect. The teenager allegedly tried to flee on seeing the police but was caught.

During the search, police recovered 75 pouches of country-made mahua liquor. Each pouch contained 750 ml of liquor. The liquor is valued at around Rs 6,000.

Inspector Pallavi Pandey said the juvenile told police his father regularly sent him to bring illicit liquor from Kathotiya village.

He said he transported the liquor on his father's bike and handed it over for sale. The father and son allegedly sold the liquor in the region.

Police registered a case under Section 34(2) of the Excise Act and under Section 78 of the Juvenilethe Juvenile Justice Act.