Firing Over Land Dispute: Security Guards Held In Bhopal | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A late-night land dispute in the Misrod area triggered panic after two armed security guards allegedly fired around 12 rounds near Shalimar Fortaleza on Saturday.

According to reports, the incident took place at 11.30 pm when contractor Ankit Badgaiya and labourers reached a plot, reportedly owned by Ajay Narang, to begin construction work.

The land is adjacent to a five-acre disputed land. Police said security guards Jageshwar Sharma and Vinod Gurjar, deployed to protect the disputed land, objected to the construction activity.

An argument broke out between the two sides and quickly escalated. During the confrontation, the guards allegedly opened fire using their licensed weapons.

The gunshots caused panic in the area with residents rushing out of their homes. Misrod police station in-charge Ratan Singh Parihar reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as the contractor and labourers fled the scene to save themselves.

Police arrested both accused guards on the spot. Investigations revealed that they are residents of Bhind district and were assigned to guard the property. A case has been registered against the duo under charges including attempt to murder and other relevant sections.