Man Killed In Suspected Tiger Attack In Seoni Forest; Body Parts Found 500 Metres From Attack Site | Represenative Image

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): A 49-year-old man was killed in a suspected tiger attack while grazing cattle in a forest adjoining the Pench-Kanha corridor in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, a forest official said on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Yogesh Deshmukh, a resident of Khandasa village, had gone missing on Sunday evening. His body parts were found during a search operation on Monday, around 500 metres from the suspected attack site, Kurai Range Officer Rahul Sharma told PTI.

Man Went Missing While Collecting Fodder

According to Sharma, Deshmukh had gone to graze cattle in forest compartment PF-359 on Sunday, along with two other villagers.

Around 5 pm, his companions returned to the village as darkness approached. However, Deshmukh stayed behind, saying he wanted to collect leaves and fodder for the cattle.

The two villagers spoke to him over the phone around 5.40 pm, when everything appeared normal, the official said.

Search Operation Launched After Man Failed To Return

When Deshmukh failed to return home, his family members and villagers informed the forest department and police, following which a joint search operation was launched.

The teams searched the forest using his mobile phone location until around midnight on Sunday but could not trace him.

A fresh search operation began around 6 am on Monday. During the search, officials found his clothes, a stick and body parts scattered at different locations on private revenue land adjoining forest compartment PF-359.

Tiger Pugmarks And Bloodstains Found At Spot

According to the forest official, tiger pugmarks, drag marks and bloodstains were found at the spot.

"We suspect that a tiger attacked Deshmukh and dragged him around 500 metres into the forest before devouring parts of his body. The forest department is processing financial assistance for the bereaved family," Sharma said.

Deshmukh is survived by his wife, three children, father and brother.

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