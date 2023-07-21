Man Held For Raping Married Kin For 2 Years In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kolar police station staff have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 29-year-old woman who was her kin for 2 years, the police said on Friday.

He made obscene videos of woman while violating her, the police added. According to Kolar police station house officer (SHO) Jai Kumar Singh, 29-year-old woman’s distant relative Lokesh visited her at her house 2 years back. He stayed at her house too.

Next day, when the survivor woman’s husband left for work, Lokesh expressed his feelings for her. When the woman avoided, Lokesh threatened her and allegedly outraged her modesty. During this, he made obscene videos of her and began blackmailing her.

He repeated the act for two years. When the woman was fed up, she narrated ordeal to her husband after which the cops were informed. They swung into action and arrested Lokesh immediately.