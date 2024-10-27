 Man Held For Molesting 14-Year-Old Girl In Madhya Pradesh 
According to information the victim is a student of class 9. She alleged that was being molested repeatedly, due to which she had stopped going to school.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 05:57 PM IST
Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol for reportedly molesting a 14-year-old schoolgirl, the police confirmed on Sunday.

According to information the victim is a student of class 9. She alleged that was being molested repeatedly, due to which she had stopped going to school. 

As per Amlai police station in-charge Jaiprakash Sharma, after being fed up with the repeated harassments, the girl informed her family members about the same. The family then subsequently approached the police and lodged a complaint, he added.

Accused arrested within hours of FIR

The identity of the accused is yet to be revealed. It is also said that the 22-year-old accused allegedly approached the girl in an inappropriate manner and even tried to hold her hand.

The police on Saturday arrested the man under sections 74 (use of criminal force or assault against a woman with the intention of outraging her modesty), 78 (stalking) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), he said. 

The crime against minor girls has been in rise in the central state along with women. This calls for an immediate action against the offence in order to protect the section of society from any kind of mishap.

