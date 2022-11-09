Man brandishing gun during sub-Bharat Jodo Yatra: Gwalior incident fallout of tussle between liquor mafia, says HM

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The incident of a man pointing a gun at a Congress leader during sub-rally of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Gwalior-Chambal area on Tuesday was fallout of tussle between liquor mafia, said home minister Dr Narottam Mishra here on Wednesday.

The yatra led by Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh was proceeding from Bhind to Gwalior district on Tuesday, when a youth armed with a loaded country-made revolver tried to open fire on a Congress leader. The man –identified as Jitu Gurjar was overpowered by the people and handed over to the police.

Singh and other Congress leaders have blamed the ruling BJP and the alleged ‘deteriorating’ law and order for the incident.

Speaking to media persons at his residence, the home minister said that full security was provided to Dr Govind Singh’s yatra and cops were present during the entire. The incident of man whipping out a gun during the yarta took place at the residence of Dashrath Singh Gurjar and it was the result a personal rivalry between two liquor mafia- Jitu Gurjar and Avdesh Tomar, said the home minister.

By this incident, one could understand what kind of people are connected with the Congress’ yatra, he added. The accused has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of IPC, said the minister.

Mishra asked the Congress to keep away mafias from the Yatra. He further said that one after another big leaders are deserting the Congress ever since Rahul Gandhi began his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

On Corona: Home minister speaking about corona said that five new cases have come to fore in the state in the last twenty four hours. At present, there are 61 active cases of the virus in the state. The infection rate stands at 0.16 per cent and recovery rate is 98.70 per cent, the minister said.

He also wished union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for early recovery. The minister has tested positive for the infection. Scindia was in the city on Tuesday morning to attend the BJP core committee meeting but left it in the middle as he was not feeling well. Later in the night, he tweeted that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.