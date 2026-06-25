Man Booked For Raping Sister-In-Law, Blackmailing Her With Video In Gwalior | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior has been booked for allegedly raping his sister-in-law after allegedly drugging her with sleeping pills and later blackmailing her with videos, police said.

According to a complaint filed at Madhauganj police station, the woman said her husband died in a road accident in July 2023, after which she had been living at her in-laws’ house.

She alleged that her brother-in-law (nanadoi) Akash often visited the house. One night, he allegedly mixed sleeping pills in her food, causing her to lose consciousness. He then allegedly entered her room and raped her.

When she regained consciousness the next morning, she confronted him. The suspect reportedly admitted to the act, police said.

Victim threatened with a video

The woman further alleged that the suspect later threatened her with a video of the incident and warned that he would make it viral and harm her children if she reported the matter.

He then allegedly continued to blackmail her and sexually exploit her.

Unable to bear the repeated abuse and threats, the woman approached Madhauganj police station and lodged a complaint.

Police have registered a case of rape and blackmail and launched a search for the suspect, CSP Manish Yadav said.

Further details are awaited in the matter.