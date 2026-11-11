Man Beats Grandmother To Death For Refusing To Pay Gambling Money; 8-Year-Old Exposes Father's Crime To Police In MP’s Ashoknagar

Man Kills 75-Year-Old Grandmother Over Gambling Money, 8-Year-Old Son Exposes Father's Crime To Police In MP’s Ashoknagar | FP Photo

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly beat his 75-year-old grandmother to death after she refused to give him money for gambling in Madhya Pradesh’s Ashoknagar district. The accused, identified as Harveer, allegedly dumped her body into a well to conceal the crime. However, his eight-year-old son revealed the incident to police, exposing his father's alleged involvement. Police recovered the woman's body and launched a search for the absconding accused.

The incident happened at Bijlipur village under Piprai police station limits.

According to preliminary information, Harveer demanded money from his grandmother to fund his gambling habit. When she refused, he allegedly became furious and assaulted her.

The elderly woman sustained serious injuries and died following the attack. Harveer then allegedly threw her body into a nearby well in an attempt to hide the crime.

The incident came to light after Harveer's eight-year-old son disclosed crucial details to police. The child reportedly told investigators that his father had demanded money from his grandmother for gambling.

When she refused, Harveer allegedly attacked her and subsequently dumped her body into the well. The child's statement helped police establish the suspected sequence of events.

Acting on the information, Piprai police recovered the elderly woman's body from the well and sent it for post-mortem examination. The examination reportedly confirmed that the woman died from injuries sustained during the assault, strengthening suspicions of murder.

Meanwhile, Harveer has been absconding since the incident. Police have launched a search operation and are conducting raids at suspected hideouts to trace and arrest him.

The incident has shocked residents of Bijlipur and surrounding villages. Police are investigating the case based on the child's statement, post-mortem findings and other available evidence to establish the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.