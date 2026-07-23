Man Beats 45-Year-Old Live-In Partner To Death Over Suspected Affair In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her live-in partner following a domestic dispute in the Shanti Nagar slums under Habibganj police station limits on Wednesday night.

According to police, Ramprasad alias Bablu Ahirwar and Lata Bai had been living together for several years and earned their livelihood by collecting and selling scrap.

Police said Lata Bai had left home about 15 days ago without informing Ramprasad and returned on Tuesday evening.

Ramprasad allegedly suspected her of having an illicit relationship and scuffled with her. Neighbours heard screams and tried to intervene, but Ramprasad reportedly asked them not to interfere, saying it was a personal matter.

Police alleged that Ramprasad assaulted Lata Bai throughout the night with his fists and a stick, causing her death.

On Thursday morning, neighbours found Lata Bai lying motionless on the floor while Ramprasad was sitting beside the body. A local resident, Israr Yadav, informed the police.

Habibganj police station in-charge Sanjeev Chouksey said that when the police team reached the spot, the accused was weeping and claimed that Lata Bai had died, allegedly attempting to portray the death as natural to avoid suspicion. However, police found multiple injury marks on her body. The accused has been arrested on charges of murder.