Man Beaten After Money Dispute At Liquor Shop Turns Violent In MP's Chhatarpur | VIDEO VIRAL

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man was beaten by a group of people after a money dispute at Liquor Shop No. 2 turned into a fight and stone-pelting on Tuesday. A liquor shop fight video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing people fighting and throwing stones near the shop. The argument soon turned into a fight, with people from both sides seen hitting each other.

The liquor shop viral video shows the situation becoming more tense as stone-pelting started near the shop. People can be seen creating a scene and throwing stones in the area around the liquor shop.

The man being beaten can be seen trying to move away and appears to be trying to convince the liquor shop staff about something. One of the staff members can be seen holding a stick in his hand and beating him repeatedly. The incident has now become a viral fight video, drawing attention on social media.

The incident has also raised concerns over liquor shop violence, with the video showing the man being beaten during the dispute. The exact reason behind the money dispute at the liquor shop is yet to be confirmed.

Watch the VIRAL VIDEO below :

According to information, the dispute started over a money-related issue between a customer and people linked to the liquor shop.

After the video surfaced on social media, City Kotwali police started collecting information about the incident. Police are working to identify the people involved and find out the exact reason behind the fight.

Police are also checking the viral video as part of the investigation. Officials said they will collect information from both sides and verify the claims made about the incident.

Further action will be taken after the police complete their investigation and confirm the facts of the case.