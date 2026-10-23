 Man Attacked With Scissors By Ex-Girlfriend In Gwalior, Suffers Multiple Deep Wounds
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Man Attacked With Scissors By Ex-Girlfriend In Gwalior, Suffers Multiple Deep Wounds

A 40-year-old man, Dharmendra Prajapati, was allegedly attacked with scissors by his ex-girlfriend, Preeti Prajapati, in Gwalior, sustaining multiple wounds. Dharmendra alleged that Preeti acted on instructions from her current partner, Sonu Yadav. Preeti accused him of harassment and blackmail using private recordings. Police took her into custody and launched an investigation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 23, 2026, 12:53 PM IST
Man Attacked With Scissors By Ex-Girlfriend In Gwalior, Suffers Multiple Deep Wounds
Man Attacked With Scissors By Ex-Girlfriend In Gwalior, Suffers Multiple Deep Wounds | AI Generated Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old man was allegedly attacked with scissors by his ex-girlfriend in Gwalior’s Lalitpur Colony, leaving him with eight to nine deep wounds.

The victim, identified as Dharmendra Prajapati, alleged that Preeti Prajapati attacked him at the behest of her current partner, Sonu Yadav, two years after their breakup. Preeti, however, accused Dharmendra of harassment and blackmail using private recordings.

The incident reportedly occurred inside Dharmendra’s rented room, where Preeti allegedly entered and attacked him with scissors. The injured man was subsequently hospitalised for treatment.

According to Dharmendra, Sonu had instructed Preeti to kill him. He claimed that the assault was deliberate and that she had come prepared to harm him.

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Woman Accuses Ex-Boyfriend Of Blackmail

Meanwhile, Preeti presented a different version of the incident, accusing Dharmendra of repeatedly harassing and blackmailing her using private recordings.

She alleged that the harassment continued despite their relationship having ended approximately two years ago.

Following the incident, police reportedly took Preeti into custody and registered a case. Investigators are examining the allegations made by both sides to establish the sequence of events and determine what triggered the alleged attack.

Police are also investigating Sonu’s alleged involvement and the accusations concerning private recordings. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

Couple Found Hanging From Tree In Shivpuri; 'Mangalsutra' Around Minor's Neck Raises Questions

A similar case of a couple was reported on 26 Feb 2026, where the bodies of a young man and a minor girl were found hanging from a neem tree in Shivpuri on Wednesday. The bodies were hanging in a field in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh.

The incident came to light on Guda Road under the Kolaras Police Station area, where locals spotted the bodies and immediately informed the police.

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