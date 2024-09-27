 Man Arrested For Duping 30 People Nationwide In Job Scam, ₹5.6 Lakh Swindled From Bhopal Resident
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMan Arrested For Duping 30 People Nationwide In Job Scam, ₹5.6 Lakh Swindled From Bhopal Resident

Man Arrested For Duping 30 People Nationwide In Job Scam, ₹5.6 Lakh Swindled From Bhopal Resident

A probe revealed that the accused had duped 30 persons across the country and had invested the amount into the share market.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 12:11 AM IST
article-image
Representational Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Jahangirabad police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a man for allegedly duping a resident of the area to the tune of Rs 5.6 lakh on the pretext of a job at an MNC. A probe revealed that the accused had duped 30 persons across the country and had invested the amount into the share market. The police seized Rs 70,000 in cash from him.

According to the police, the complainant Avinash Malviya, 21, had approached them on Wednesday, stating that he had met a man named Uttam Tripathi on a job search website. Tripathi had offered him a job at an MNC and eventually duped him of Rs 5.6 lakh.

Read Also
Man Held For Clash In MP's Maksi Town That Claimed 1 Life, Left 7 Injured In Shajapur (WATCH)
article-image

The police launched a probe and on the basis of technical evidence, managed to ascertain his whereabouts, swooping down on him on Thursday. Tripathi is a native of Rewa. When the police quizzed him with regard to other frauds, he admitted to have committed 30 of them.

The probe revealed that Tripathi had carried out the frauds in Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. The police also seized counterfeit appointment letters of various companies from him. He told the police that he had learnt about cybercrime on the internet.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: 2 Arrested In Koparkhairane For 10 House-Breaking Cases; ₹14 Lakh In Stolen Valuables Recovered From Accused
Navi Mumbai: 2 Arrested In Koparkhairane For 10 House-Breaking Cases; ₹14 Lakh In Stolen Valuables Recovered From Accused
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Downgrades Alert To Green After 170.3 mm Rainfall, Surrounding Districts Remain On Yellow Alert
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Downgrades Alert To Green After 170.3 mm Rainfall, Surrounding Districts Remain On Yellow Alert
France: Home Minister Bruno Retailleau Seeks To End State Medical Aid For Illegal Immigrants, Proposes New State Emergency Aid
France: Home Minister Bruno Retailleau Seeks To End State Medical Aid For Illegal Immigrants, Proposes New State Emergency Aid
‘Would Be Paid 15 Times More Than Me’: Jheel Mehta On Dilip Joshi’s Fees On Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma
‘Would Be Paid 15 Times More Than Me’: Jheel Mehta On Dilip Joshi’s Fees On Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Horror: ‘Missing’ 5-Year-Old Girl Was Raped, Strangled To Death & Dumped In Water Tank At...

Bhopal Horror: ‘Missing’ 5-Year-Old Girl Was Raped, Strangled To Death & Dumped In Water Tank At...

Man Arrested For Duping 30 People Nationwide In Job Scam, ₹5.6 Lakh Swindled From Bhopal Resident

Man Arrested For Duping 30 People Nationwide In Job Scam, ₹5.6 Lakh Swindled From Bhopal Resident

'Innocent' In Congress Do Politics In Support Of Pakistan, Says MP CM Mohan Yadav

'Innocent' In Congress Do Politics In Support Of Pakistan, Says MP CM Mohan Yadav

45% Of Cyber Criminals Nabbed In Bhopal Are Graduates; Cyber Frauds Rise While Recovery Falls

45% Of Cyber Criminals Nabbed In Bhopal Are Graduates; Cyber Frauds Rise While Recovery Falls

Foreign Tourist Influx Surges In Kanha, Bandhavgarh & Pench National Parks

Foreign Tourist Influx Surges In Kanha, Bandhavgarh & Pench National Parks