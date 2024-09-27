Man Arrested For Duping 30 People Nationwide In Job Scam, ₹5.6 Lakh Swindled From Bhopal Resident

Representational Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Jahangirabad police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a man for allegedly duping a resident of the area to the tune of Rs 5.6 lakh on the pretext of a job at an MNC. A probe revealed that the accused had duped 30 persons across the country and had invested the amount into the share market. The police seized Rs 70,000 in cash from him.

According to the police, the complainant Avinash Malviya, 21, had approached them on Wednesday, stating that he had met a man named Uttam Tripathi on a job search website. Tripathi had offered him a job at an MNC and eventually duped him of Rs 5.6 lakh.

The police launched a probe and on the basis of technical evidence, managed to ascertain his whereabouts, swooping down on him on Thursday. Tripathi is a native of Rewa. When the police quizzed him with regard to other frauds, he admitted to have committed 30 of them.

The probe revealed that Tripathi had carried out the frauds in Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. The police also seized counterfeit appointment letters of various companies from him. He told the police that he had learnt about cybercrime on the internet.