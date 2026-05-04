'Mamata Jab Nirmamta Karegi...' MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's Jibe After BJP Leads In West Bengal; Lays Foundation For ₹110 Crore University In Gwalior-- VIDEO

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Mohan Yadav performed bhoomi pujan of Rishi Galav University in Gwalior on Monday. He started the construction process of the university in Bela village.

The university project will come up on 55 bighas of land and is expected to cost around ₹110 crore. It is planned to boost higher education facilities in the region and benefit local students.

Apart from this event, Yadav also joined several other programs during his visit and reviewed local development activities.

While addressing media, he said BJP is getting a strong majority in West Bengal and people across the country are congratulating the party.

He also criticised West Bengal CM Mamata Benerjee, saying, “Mamta jab nirmamta karegi, toh uski keemat chukani padegi.”

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He said the BJP flag is rising in many regions and called it a sign of growing support.

Yadav also spoke about Assam, saying nationalist forces have again moved ahead against illegal infiltration.

Talking about West Bengal, he said the state was once very developed but blamed Congress, Left parties, and TMC for its decline. He said poor leadership is the main reason behind Bengal’s current condition.

He claimed that survey predictions are proving correct and BJP is winning with a big majority. He added that under the Prime Minister’s leadership, West Bengal may become the 22nd state to support NDA and the 17th where BJP forms the government.

Yadav congratulated the people of Bengal for supporting BJP and for not giving in to what he called TMC’s tactics during elections. He said voters stayed firm and gave a clear mandate.

Speaking about his campaign, he said wherever he went, BJP won. He credited the victory to the leadership of the Prime Minister, party president, and home minister, along with the hard work of party workers.

He also warned that any wrongdoing by Mamata Banerjee will have consequences.