‘Mama Khada Rahega Tumhare Liye’ Shivraj Singh Chouhan Gets Angry, Scolds Organisers For Making Crowd Stand To Greet Him In MP's Raisen-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was seen expressing frustration during a public event in Raisen after people in the audience were repeatedly asked to stand up to welcome him.

The entire scene was recorded in video, which is circulating widely on social media on Tuesday.

The incident took place during a Jan Kalyan Shivir program.

According to the viral video, Chouhan had just seated on the stage when the announcer asked people to stand and greet him. As the audience began rising from their seats, Chouhan immediately rushed towards the microphone and stopped the proceedings.

He publicly scolded the organisers and asked them not to repeat this ever again.

Watch the video below :

जनता को ताली बजाने के लिए कहने पर भड़के शिवराज सिंह चौहान | बोले- "जनता मूर्ख नहीं, भगवान है" Shivraj Singh Chouhan का एक बयान सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से चर्चा में है। एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान जब मंच से मौजूद लोगों को खड़े होकर ताली बजाने के लिए कहा गया, तो शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने इस पर… pic.twitter.com/SnevlEfeHE — NewsBook (@NewsBookMedia) June 16, 2026

Addressing the gathering, he said, "Bahut galat baat hai ye, baar-baar khade ho jao" (This is very wrong, people are being asked to stand up again and again).

He then added, "Janata murkh thodi hai, main is par aapatti karta hoon" (The public is not foolish, I object to this).

Chouhan made it clear that he did not want people to be inconvenienced for his welcome. He asked everyone to remain seated and continued speaking from the stage.

In the video, he can also be heard saying, "Main to sabka sevak hoon, aap baitho. Mama khada rahega tumhare liye" (I am a public servant, you sit down. Mama will remain standing for you).

The audience responded with applause as people returned to their seats. The video has since gone viral on social media, with many users sharing Chouhan's remarks and reaction to the repeated requests made to the crowd during the event.