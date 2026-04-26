Male Proxies Run The Show For 88% Of Women Corporators; 90% Lack Knowledge Of Fund Utilisation, Survey Reveals. | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the controversy over the defeat of the Women’s Reservation Bill (Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam) in the Parliament on April 17, an equally concerning picture has emerged from the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).

A survey conducted by Free Press reveals that out of 43 women corporators, 38, nearly 88%, have their official responsibilities handled by husbands, sons, brothers or other relatives.

The findings also indicate that about 90% of these elected representatives lack basic knowledge about the utilisation of corporator funds, raising questions about governance and accountability at the grass-root level.

The survey shows that the workload of 17 corporators is entirely managed by their husbands, while sons oversee responsibilities for 13 corporators. In nine cases, brothers or other relatives handle official work.

This leaves only four corporators who are actively performing their duties independently. The issue was evident even during a special municipal council meeting on April 16, where the Women’s Reservation Bill was discussed. Notably, 10 women corporators were absent from the session.

Residents forced to deal with kin

Frustration among residents is growing as direct communication with corporators remains limited. Citizens allege that when they try to contact their elected representatives, it is usually a male relative who answers the phone and addresses concerns.

Public discontent was recently visible in ward number 61 where pamphlets declaring BJP corporator Madhu Shivnani missing were circulated, even announcing a Rs 5,000 reward for information about her whereabouts.

Examples highlight ground reality

1. Vinita Soni, ward 21 (BJP): When questioned regarding illegal parking issues, the response received was, "Please speak to my husband Vikas Soni."

2. Shakun Singh, ward 74 (BJP): When contacted regarding disruptions in sewage systems, it was her husband who answered and spoke on her behalf every time.

3. Arti Aneja, ward 32 (BJP): When contacted regarding illegal kiosks and stalls near TT Nagar stadium, her husband responded.

4. Rehana Sultan, ward 8 (Congress): When asked about encroachment issues, she stated, "Please speak to my brother Mohammad Zaheer."

True empowerment

Social activist Kumud Singh said that legal reservation would hold value only when women exercised independent decision-making. “Dependence on family members weakens decentralisation of power. Political parties and voters should encourage independent women leaders,” she added.