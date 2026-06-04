Make Changes In Proposed Fire Safety Bill In Sync With Model Act Of Centre; Says Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said that, in accordance with the rules of the Model Act of the Centre, changes should be made in the Madhya Pradesh Fire Safety and Emergency Service Bill 2026.

He was reviewing the proposed fire safety and emergency bill, as well as the Colony Act 2026, at Mantralaya on Thursday.

He said that with the future rise of large buildings, infrastructure projects and industries in the state, Madhya Pradesh should have well-equipped and trained manpower to deal with any untoward incidents effectively.

He directed officers to clearly fix the educational eligibility and experience requirements for fire safety officers and other technical experts. He also suggested studying the fire safety rules of other states. He emphasised that buildings should have exit plans and compulsory display of pipelines.

Vijayvargiya also took stock of fire stations, fire brigades and employed personnel in municipal corporations and municipalities, and directed special training for manpower to address future challenges.

Meanwhile, a presentation was given on the Madhya Pradesh Colony Act 2026. Discussions focused on rules to deal with illegal colonies, violations of norms, development permissions and colony registry. Minister Vijayvargiya said that rules should be strictly enforced, while ensuring that common people do not face any difficulties.