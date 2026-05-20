Major Safety Lapse At Tarun Pushkar; Around 25 Children Hospitalised After Chlorine Leak In Swimming Pool |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major safety lapse was reported at Prakash Tarun Pushkar swimming pool in Bhopal after an alleged chlorine gas leak exposed children inside the pool premises.

Several children reportedly fell unconscious and were rushed to JP Hospital for treatment.

According to parents present at the spot, authorities allegedly left a chlorine tank open, following which chlorine gas spread into the swimming pool area while children were swimming.

Around 20–25 children were present at the time and immediately rushed out after the leak.

Sachin Jain, father of 15-year-old Aadhya, who was present in the pool, said his daughter suddenly became unconscious and continued coughing for nearly 20–25 minutes.

“Along with my daughter, four to five more girls were swimming in the pool. Around 25–30 people were present at the poolside at that time. We immediately rushed her to the hospital, where doctors provided oxygen support. Doctors have advised monitoring her condition for the next two days, saying chlorine could affect the lungs,” he said.

According to Hemant Jariya, manager of the pool, chlorine gas leaked due to a problem in the pipeline. The incident occurred because of air pressure.

“As soon as the gas leak was detected, the tank was replaced immediately,” he said.