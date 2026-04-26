Major Mishap Averted As Sleeper Bus Catches Fire In Gwalior, All Passengers Safe -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A major mishap was narrowly averted after a moving sleeper bus caught fire in the Jhansi Road area of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on Sunday.

Fortunately, the driver and conductor noticed the smoke coming out of the bus in time. Acting swiftly, they evacuated all the passengers safely in time, and no injuries were reported.

A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media.

#WATCH | Major Accident Averted As Sleeper Bus Catches Fire In Gwalior, All Passengers Safe #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/eflspyBM0K — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 26, 2026

According to eyewitnesses, the bus was passing through Jhansi Road when smoke was first noticed coming out of it. Initially, it did not raise much concern, but within moments, the smoke turned into flames.

Sensing danger, the driver immediately stopped the bus on the roadside and, along with the conductor, began evacuating passengers one by one.

Although passengers were frightened, they followed instructions and managed to get out safely.

Short circuit suspected

Preliminary reports suggest that the fire was caused by a short circuit, which quickly spread inside the bus. Within a short time, the entire bus was engulfed in flames.

Locals informed the fire brigade, which rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after a lot of effort.

However, by then, most of the bus had been destroyed. Traffic on Jhansi Road was affected for some time but was later managed by the police.

Read Also Massive Fire In Gwalior House Destroys Vehicles, Sparks Panic In Area

Investigation launched

Police have started an investigation into the incident. While a short circuit is suspected to be the cause, officials said the exact reason will be confirmed after a technical inspection.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for strict safety checks and regular maintenance of public transport vehicles.

Authorities have urged bus operators to ensure proper safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Second fire incident in a day

A massive fire broke out at a Garbage Transfer Station (GTS) in Bhopal’s Anna Nagar around 1 am on Sunday, sparking panic among residents and raising concerns over alleged negligence by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).