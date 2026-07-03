Major Breach: Question Papers Allegedly Stolen From RGPV Before Exam | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major security breach has rocked Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) after bundles of university examination question papers were allegedly stolen from the examination branch.

According to the university administration, the question papers were stolen a day before the examination scheduled for Friday. An FIR has been registered at Gandhi Nagar police station by the administration following protests by students.

However, several students alleged that the question paper was distributed to candidates who appeared for the examination on Friday, after which the examination was postponed.

The issue came to light when fourth-semester students of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at the School of Information Technology reached the examination centre for 11 am examination but were informed just before the scheduled start that the examination had been cancelled because the question papers had been stolen.

Sources said bundles of question papers for nearly nine subjects were found missing from the University Teaching Department (UTD) examination branch of the School of Biomolecular Technology and Biotechnology, including papers for upcoming examinations.

The student union alleged that although there were more than a dozen cupboards in the examination branch, only one cupboard was found open and the missing papers were allegedly taken from it.

Notably, the cupboard's lock was not broken. Officials found only one broken window in the office, while there were no visible signs of forced entry through other doors or locks.

Vice-Chancellor issues show-cause notice

Vice-Chancellor Alok Sharma has issued a show-cause notice to Archana Tiwari, director of the School of Biotechnology and controller of examinations (PG), seeking a written explanation within three days.

The vice-chancellor said student organisations had brought to his notice that PG examination question papers scheduled for July 3 had been stolen or removed from the department.

No CCTV cameras at spot, say police

Gandhi Nagar police station incharge Vijendra Marskole told Free Press that there were no CCTV cameras installed at the place from where the question papers were allegedly stolen, making it impossible for investigators to obtain video evidence of the alleged theft.