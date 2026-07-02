FIR For Threatening ADJ Who Awarded Life Term To 14 'Cow Vigilantes' In Bhopal

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR has been lodged for threatening additional district judge Tabbasum Khan, who awarded life imprisonment to 14 'gau rakshaks' in a mob-lynching case in Narmadapuram district.

Fourteen men were awarded life imprisonment by an additional district and sessions court in Narmadapuram district on June 13, 2026 for lynching a Muslim man from Maharashtra over alleged cattle smuggling in August 2022.

The mob lynching had taken place in the Seoni Malwa area of Narmadapuram district on August 3, 2022 late night. A truck carrying cattle illegally was travelling from Amravati in Maharashtra when it was intercepted near Barakhad village at around 1 am by a group of 10-15 people. After seeing the cattle being transported in the vehicle, the group allegedly assaulted the truck driver and the two other occupants.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the assault and shifted all three injured persons to the hospital. Nazir Ahmad later died during treatment, while the other two injured persons survived.

Narmadapuram superintendent of police Saikrishna S Thota informed Free Press, "FIR has been lodged in Seoni Malwa region for threatening ADJ Tabbasum Khan who had awarded life imprisonment to 14 persons in mob lynching in cow transporting."

"FIR has been lodged in Seoni Malwa region for threatening ADJ Tabbasum Khan who had awarded life imprisonment to 14 persons in mob lynching in cow transporting." Saikrishna S Thota, superintendent of police, Narmadapuram