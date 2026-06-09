Major Anti-Encroachment Drive Reclaims Government Land In Pragati Nagar | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) carried out a large-scale anti-encroachment drive in Pragati Nagar under Narela Assembly constituency in the presence of administrative and police officials on Tuesday.

The drive followed a site inspection conducted a few months ago by Minister Vishvas Sarang, who had received complaints about land grabbing. The removal of several unauthorised structures led to recovery of government land.

During his visit, Sarang had directed officials to take legal action against encroachers and ensure the protection of public assets. After completing the required legal procedures, authorities launched the demolition campaign on Tuesday.

Speaking on the issue, Sarang said encroachments would not be allowed to hinder planned urban development. He stated that strict action would continue against encroachments that cause public inconvenience or obstruct civic projects.

According to officials, reclaiming government land is essential for implementing future development works in the constituency.

Court stay stops Sundar Nagar demolition

In a separate development, a planned demolition drive against an allegedly illegal multi-storey building in Sundar Nagar, Ashoka Garden, was called off on Monday after the builder obtained a stay from the court.

The building was accused of violating mandatory marginal Open Space norms. Despite police deployment, barricading and full preparations by the anti-encroachment team, the operation was suspended at the last moment.

BMC chief city planner Neeraj Anand Likhar confirmed that the demolition was halted following a court order.