 Major Administrative Reshuffle Expected In January: Collectors Of Several MP Districts Likely To Be Transferred
Before leaving for abroad, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav indicated after the publication of the voter’s list, collectors of many districts might be transferred.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 11:56 PM IST
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government is again getting ready for another big administrative reshuffle in January after the transfer of a large number of officers in the past few months. In the New Year, the collectors of several districts may be transferred, and the districts of some officers may be changed.

Before leaving for abroad, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav indicated after the publication of the voter’s list, collectors of many districts might be transferred. Yadav said an officer would be transferred on the basis of his performance.

