Major Administrative Reshuffle Expected In January: Collectors Of Several MP Districts Likely To Be Transferred

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government is again getting ready for another big administrative reshuffle in January after the transfer of a large number of officers in the past few months. In the New Year, the collectors of several districts may be transferred, and the districts of some officers may be changed.

Before leaving for abroad, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav indicated after the publication of the voter’s list, collectors of many districts might be transferred. Yadav said an officer would be transferred on the basis of his performance.

According to sources, Chief Secretary Anurag Jain is judging the efficiency of officers on the grounds of their performance in carrying out the government’s schemes, doing innovations and other works. On the basis of the report, the officers will be allotted districts. The collectors who have spent a long time in districts are set to be transferred. Apart from them, a few other officers, who have not spent a long time in districts, have been shortlisted.

Yadav wants to shift some officers, but because the voter’s is being prepared, the government cannot transfer any officer before January without the Election Commission’s permission. The collectors of Dhar, Khargone, Alirajpur, Khandwa, Devas, Shajapur, Agar, Ashoknagar, Datia, Morena, Singrauli, Satna, Maihar, Shahdol, Sehore and Raisen districts may be shifted.