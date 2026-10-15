'Main Nida' Special Screening In Bhopal Celebrates Legendary Urdu Poet Nida Fazli's Literary Legacy |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A special screening of the National Award-winning documentary, Main Nida, based on the life, struggles, personality and works of Padma Shri recipient Nida Fazli (1938-2016), was held at the Rangshri Little Ballet Troupe Auditorium in the city on Wednesday. A panel discussion also took place.

The film has received the National Film Award (Silver Lotus) and was also featured in the Indian Panorama section at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

“Padma Shri Nida Fazli, who was closely associated with Madhya Pradesh, is a towering voice of Indian literature and culture whose writings convey profound messages of humanity, love, sensitivity, and mutual harmony,” Culture Minister Dharmendra Lodhi said.

Padma Shri awardee and Urdu poet Sheen Kaaf Nizam said, “Understanding Nida Fazli’s creativity requires looking beyond the confines of Urdu literature alone.”

Filmmaker and writer Rumi Jaffry said, “Nida Fazli’s poetry portrays relationships, loneliness, love and societal realities in a way that touches the heart directly.”

Poet Madan Mohan Mishra ‘Danish’ said, “Nida Fazli made everyday life, common human experiences and relationships the core themes of his poetry.”