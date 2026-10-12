Maihar Road Accident: Two Killed As Motorcycle Collides Head On With SUV

Madhya Pradesh accident news: Fatal road accident leads to death of two in Maihar. | Representative Image

Head-On Collision In Maihar: Two men, including a microfinance branch manager and a colliery employee, were killed after their motorcycle collided head-on with a Scorpio SUV on the Tamas River bridge on National Highway-30 in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district, police said on Monday.

According to police, the tragic accident occurred around 11.30 p.m. on Sunday on the Maihar-Rewa route. The motorcycle was heading towards Rewa, while the SUV was travelling in the opposite direction towards Maihar.

The collision was so severe that the front portion of the SUV was completely damaged. The occupants of the SUV allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene, police said. Both motorcycle riders sustained critical injuries and were taken to the Civil Hospital in Maihar with police assistance. Doctors declared them dead on arrival, following which their bodies were shifted to the hospital mortuary.

The deceased were identified as Shivam Bathre (28), a resident of Shahpura Bhitauni in Jabalpur district, and Sujit Kol (32), a resident of Mauhari village in Satna district. "Both men sustained critical injuries in the head-on collision. They were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Maihar, where doctors declared them dead," a police official said.

Scorpio SUV Accident In Maihar: Police Hunt For Fleeing Occupants

Bathre worked as a branch manager at Swatantra Micro Finance in Amarpatan and lived in rented accommodation there. He was the only son in his family and had married in 2024. His wife gave birth to a son just 15 days before the accident. Kol was employed as a supervisor at a colliery in Ambikapur. He had been married for five years and is survived by his wife and daughter.

According to preliminary information, Bathre had visited his home in Jabalpur on leave and parked his motorcycle at Maihar railway station. While returning to Maihar by train, he met Kol. The two then set out for Amarpatan on Bathre's motorcycle, where the accident occurred.

"The occupants of the Scorpio fled after abandoning the vehicle. We are investigating the accident, and efforts are being made to trace those involved," a police officer said. The vehicles involved in the accident were a motorcycle bearing registration number MP 20 X 2815 and a Scorpio SUV with registration number UP 37 F 9818. Police said further investigation was underway.