Maihar police arrest two for smuggling animals in container

Inspector Santosh Tiwari |

Maihar (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested two persons for smuggling animals in a container on the intervening night of July 25 and 26. They were booked under section 11 Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, according to police.

According to police, information was received that in a container over a truck animals are being transported from Jabalpur to Satna. The said vehicle was stopped near the chowk by police, in which two people were found sitting and when the container was opened then a number of buffaloes were found.

There was no fodder or water inside the container. When asked the persons couldn’t produce any legal document either regarding the cattle and the transportation.

The police arrested the accused and seized the truck. Those arrested include Saif Ali, a resident of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh and Mohd Hafiz, a resident of Jabalpur.

The police team was led by Inspector Santosh Tiwari, in-charge Maihar police station and constables Nandlal Rawat, Ravishankar Dube, Ravendra Mishra and Brijendra Mishra.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Couple from Maihar sets out on foot to meet Ratan Tata