Mahila thana: Husband listens to victim’s complaint as thana incharge takes side seat

FP PHOTO

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): In a patriarchal society, a woman, however, successful she may be in social life, has to succumb to the whims of her husband.

In a video that recently went viral, Mahila police thana incharge in Morena Monika Mishra was seen playing second fiddle to her husband while hearing a complainant. The video shows thana incharge’s husband Kuldeep Mishra sitting on thana incharge’s chair listening to complaint of victims. His wife, who is the real thana incharge is seen sitting on a side chair.

The video has exposed the functioning of the Mahila thana that was opened recently so that women could register their complaints with women police officers without fear.

Soon after the video went viral, SP Ashutosh Bagri ordered a probe and assured of strict action.