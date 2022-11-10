e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMahila thana: Husband listens to victim’s complaint as thana incharge takes side seat

Mahila thana: Husband listens to victim’s complaint as thana incharge takes side seat

The video has exposed the functioning of the Mahila thana that was opened recently so that women could register their complaints with women police officers without fear.

Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 09:02 PM IST
article-image
FP PHOTO
Follow us on

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): In a patriarchal society, a woman, however, successful she may be in social life, has to succumb to the whims of her husband.

In a video that recently went viral, Mahila police thana incharge in Morena Monika Mishra was seen playing second fiddle to her husband while hearing a complainant. The video shows thana incharge’s husband Kuldeep Mishra sitting on thana incharge’s chair listening to complaint of victims. His wife, who is the real thana incharge is seen sitting on a side chair.

The video has exposed the functioning of the Mahila thana that was opened recently so that women could register their complaints with women police officers without fear.

Soon after the video went viral, SP Ashutosh Bagri ordered a probe and assured of strict action.

Read Also
Morena: Journalist’s daughter robbed of valuables worth Rs 1.45L
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mahila thana: Husband listens to victim’s complaint as thana incharge takes side seat

Mahila thana: Husband listens to victim’s complaint as thana incharge takes side seat

MP's economic condition likely to be an issue in assembly polls

MP's economic condition likely to be an issue in assembly polls

MP: Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in country after 2024 election, says Haryana ex-guv...

MP: Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in country after 2024 election, says Haryana ex-guv...

MP ready to become a 550 billion dollar economy by 2026: CM

MP ready to become a 550 billion dollar economy by 2026: CM

MP: Bhopal Division qualifies for semi-finals for U-15 Girls’ Inter-Division Tournament

MP: Bhopal Division qualifies for semi-finals for U-15 Girls’ Inter-Division Tournament