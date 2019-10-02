Mahatma abused on social media, police sits on complaints

BHOPAL: Just when the world was remembering Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary, a man who claims to be leader of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) abused Mahatma Gandhi on Facebook in Shajapur.

According to police, Shubham Rathore, wrote offensive terms about Gandhi apart from using extremely objectionable words, on social media. Rathore claims to be a BJYM office-bearer.

After the Facebook post was seen, a complaint was made to police. "We have received complaint and checked his Facebook status to find that he indeed made objectionable comments. We are conducting a probe", said TI Vivek Gupta. FIR has not been registered in this case till filing of this report.

In another incident earlier, a Congress leader has got death threat on social media after his post about a plan to hang the effigy of Nathuram Godse, the killer of Mahatma Gandhi, on October 2.

Zakir Ali had posted this on Facebook. However, soon after the comment, he got a threat on social media from a person who wrote that he would bump him off just like Godse had killed Gandhi.

The man, Hargovind Singh Lodhi, wrote that 'just like the bullet was hit in the chest of Gandhi, you would also be shot similarly'. Lodhi, who hails from Sagar district, mentions himself as a RSS worker. In his bio on Facebook, he mentioned that he was tehsil pramukh of the RSS in Malathaun in Sagar district.

Zakir Ali later approached the police along with the screen shots of the threat and made a complaint with the Cyber Cell in Bhopal but police did not filed an FIR, no action has been taken so far.

In another incident, a poster came up at Bapu Bhawan in Rewa on Bapu’s anniversary. District Congress president Gurmeet Singh has filed a complaint at the police station. According to the complaint, a poster with objectionable words was pasted below Gandhi’s statue. An ‘Asthi Kalash’ that was kept there was also missing. Singh said that police has lodged an FIR against unknown persons. ‘This is a handy work of people from the BJP and the RSS,’ he added.