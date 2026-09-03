Mahakal Lok To Glow With Thousands Of Diyas On PM Modi’s Birthday; MP Plans Month-Long Campaign | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that a large number of earthen lamps should be lit at Mahakal Lok on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sept 17.

He was reviewing the preparations for the month-long 'Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan' to be launched to celebrate PM Modi completing 25 years in public life.

The campaign will be launched on Sept 17 and will continue till Oct 17. He added that colourful programmes should be organised at all those places where PM has either dedicated major projects, laid foundation stone or have given major gift to the state.

He directed that 'Samrat Vikramaditya' play should be organised either in Vadnagar or Ahemdabad.

13 different programmes to be organised

It was informed in the meeting that 13 programmes will be held under the campaign and they include 'Ashirwad Ka Diya', 'Dream India of 25 Crore Children', 'Story of Change', 'Sankalp Yatra of Vikshit Yatra', 'Rangoli Rashtra' and so on.

The 'Ashirwad Ka Diya' will be lit to express gratitude to 25 years public life of PM Modi. Every family will lit earthen lamp to become a testimony of the campaign. District administration will arrange adequate number of earthen lamp.