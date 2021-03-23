Madya Pradesh: 12 women among 13 killed in autorickshaw-bus collision in Gwalior

Thirteen including 12 women and one driver died in a road accident under the Chawni police station of Gwalior district, on Gwalior Morena road in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed his grief over the incident and announced the financial aid to the family.

The SP Amit Sanghi informed that a taxi in which 13 people were riding collided with the bus coming from the opposite direction. All the passengers died on the spot.

These women are the cook and on Monday evening they had gone to cook food in the stone park area in one of the Aganwari centres. After finishing the work they were returning to their homes in two auto-rickshaws 12 women boarded in two autos at around 5 am.

But in midway the engine of one of the auto failed, the six women boarded in one auto and the number increased to 13 including the driver.

In midway, the bus coming from the opposite direction collided with the bus and the incident happened.

The collector informed that the ex-grits amount of Rs 4 lakh and Rs 25,000 for the last rights of the deceased.

The minister Pradumn Singh Tomar also reached the hospital and consoled the family.

Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput ordered enquire into the matter and had instructed the commissioner to suspend the Gwalior RTO.