Madhya Pradesh's Unique Wedding Goes Viral As Visually-Impaired Bride & Groom Tie Knot; Sand Mafias Continue To Exploit Dindori

Madhya Pradesh: Visually-Impaired Bride And Groom Tie Knot In Presence Of Likewise Guests In Anuppur |

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): They say partners are the two missing pieces of the same puzzle! An incident came to light which justifies the saying as two visually-challenged people decided to share their lives with each other.

The marriage has become a matter of discussion in Anuppur district as in this rare case two visually-impaired people tied the knots together. The matter came to light through a video circulating on social media.

Posting the video, an independent journalist Kashif Kakvi captioned, “A marriage is in discussion in Anuppur district. The special thing about the wedding is that both the bride and groom were visually impaired and so were most of the wedding guests.”

According to the information, this was not an arranged marriage. Infact, Prateek Gupta, posted in the SBI Bank of the district, and the bride Kajal met at a marriage function in Delhi.

And as time passed by, they decided to get married.

Illegal Excavation Of Sand Reported In Madhya Pradesh's Dindori |

Illegal Excavation Of Sand Continues In Dindori

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): A case of illegal excavation of sand has been reported in Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh, in which the sand is being taken from the banks of Narmada and Budhner rivers.

The matter came to fore through a video posted by a social media user Samyak Jain, who strongly condemned the practice and raised his voice against it.

He also alleged that even if the excavation is banned, the process is going on under the protection of concerned department and officials.



Raising a slogan in against, Jain said, "We will not tolerate this. We will not let Mother Narmada become hollow."