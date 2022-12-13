e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh’s solar energy journey from 37 MW to 2,746 MW

Wind energy capacity spirals up to 2,519 MW from 324 MW in 2012

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 10:38 PM IST
The solar power plant located at Diken in Jawad area of Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh. |
Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Since 2012 till today, Madhya Pradesh has taken a quantum leap in terms of progress on the path of harnessing solar energy, wind energy etc to generate the electricity. As the journey of state to become self dependent in green energy continues, there are some more solar projects in the pipeline.

Sources at Urja Vikas Nigam told Free Press that in 2012, Madhya Pradesh solar energy capacity stood at 37 megawatt (MW), wind energy at 324 MW, while the state was generating 86 MW from Small Hydel Power and 44 MW from Biomass. The state today has made remarkable progress in renewable energy. The state’s Solar Energy Capacity today stands at 2746 MW, while the 2519 MW energy is generated through wind, 131 MW through Biomass and 100 MW energy is coming from Small Hydel Power.

The overall growth rate in solar energy stands at 54 per cent, and in wind energy 24 per cent.

Projects in the pipeline: To increase the renewable energy capacity of the state, three projects are in the pipeline. Chhattarpur Hybrid project will be on energy storage basis and its capacity will be 950 MW. A part of electricity will be supplied to the grid and rest will be stored in batteries and will be used as per requirement.  

A 1400 MW project will come up in Morena and this too will focus on concept of power storage.  The under commissioned projects include Agar Shajapur Neemuch (1500 MW), Omkareshwar solar power floating plant (278 MW).

