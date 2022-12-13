Bhopal: Solar panels on Upper Lake in a sorry state

The 750 KW solar power project at Upper Lake front is a Bhopal Smart City Project. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Stressing on energy conservation, the state government is encouraging the use of solar power, however, the negligence on the part of the officials concerned is defeating the very purpose.

The solar panels installed on the Upper Lake along VIP Road lie in bad shape with many of its parts missing or broken. The 750 KW solar power project at Upper Lake front is a Bhopal Smart City Project.

Smart City responsible for the repair and maintenance seems to have turned a blind eye. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has drawn attention of the Smart City administration many times for repairing the broken panels, but in vain. Bhopal Smart City Chief Executive officer (CEO) Gaurav Benal couldn’t be reached.

“Solar panels are in highly pathetic condition. We have reminded the Smart City administration many times for repairs but so far nothing concrete has been done in this regard. The officials are not taking any interest in repairing the panels..” Ravindra Yati, member Mayor-in-Council

Officials said that Smart City looks after panels and is also responsible for the repair and expansion of its capacity. They claimed that steps are being taken to repair the panels.

Earlier, the energy generated from the solar panel was used in running motor pumps at Karbala Water pump house of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In 2019, BMC had signed a MoU with Solar Energy Corporation of India for the installation, with MP Urja Vikas Nigam Limited.