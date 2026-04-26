 Madhya Pradesh's Sehore Sizzles At 44.5°c As Extreme Heatwave Melts Asphalt, Health Alert Issued
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Madhya Pradesh's Sehore Sizzles At 44.5°c As Extreme Heatwave Melts Asphalt, Health Alert Issued

Severe heatwave conditions gripped Sehore as temperatures reached 44.5°C, with hot winds from Rajasthan worsening the situation. Asphalt on roads began melting on the Sehore–Shyampur route. Authorities issued health advisories, urging hydration and caution during peak hours. Hospitals have been instructed to prepare heatstroke units as temperatures are expected to remain high till April 29.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, April 26, 2026, 10:54 PM IST
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Madhya Pradesh's Sehore Sizzles At 44.5°c As Extreme Heatwave Melts Asphalt, Health Alert Issued |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): An intense heatwave has gripped Sehore district, with temperatures soaring to 44.5°C, creating hazardous conditions for residents.

Hot winds sweeping in from Rajasthan have worsened the situation. The scorching heat has become so severe that asphalt on roads has begun to melt, particularly on the Sehore–Shyampur route.

The impact of the heatwave is clearly visible across the city, with roads wearing a deserted look during afternoon hours. Residents are stepping out only for essential work, while many are covering themselves completely to avoid direct exposure to the sun.

According to meteorologist Aradhana Thakur, temperatures are expected to remain high until April 29, hovering around 43°C. The current heat is unusual for April and is close to the city’s all-time high of 44.7°C recorded in May 2024.

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Health advisory issued

CMHO Sudhir Kumar Dehariya has urged people to stay hydrated, wear light cotton clothing and avoid going out between 12 pm and 3 pm. Hospitals have been directed to set up heatstroke management units, ensure ORS availability and provide proper cooling arrangements. Special care is being taken for children, elderly individuals and pregnant women.

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