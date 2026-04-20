Madhya Pradesh April 20, 2026, Weather Update: Nowgong Grills @ 44.3°C, Heatwave Scorches Parts Of State; Alert For Thundershowers Likely

Madhya Pradesh April 20, 2026, Weather Update: Severe Heatwave Scorches Parts Of State – Alert For Thundershowers Likely | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Severe heat swept parts of the state on Sunday, even as the Met department warned of thundershowers in other regions. The weather conditions are a result of the combined impact of an active western disturbance and moisture inflow from the Bay of Bengal.

Nowgong was the hottest in the state, recording 44.3°C, followed by Mandla at 43.9°C and Ratlam at 43.8°C. While some rain is expected, it will occur against a backdrop of high temperatures and intense summer heat.

The heatwave is impacting daily life, with high temperatures recorded across the state. These soaring figures have forced citizens to remain indoors during the afternoon hours.

A yellow alert has been issued for thundershowers, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40kmph) at isolated places in Betul, Harda, Khandwa, Khargone, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, and Burhanpur. A heatwave is likely at isolated places in Alirajpur, Jhabua, Ratlam, Guna, Umaria, Dindori, Mandla, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.

Bhopal recorded a day temperature of 41.8°C and a night temperature of 23.6°C.

Indore recorded a day temperature of 40.6°C and a night temperature of 21.4°C.

Indore is currently partly sunny with a temperature of 34°. The current temperature is 36° (Hot) based on observed conditions, including 24% humidity, 45% cloud cover, a UV index of 11, and winds of 22 km/h. In shade, the RealFeel Shade™ is 32°.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), while the region is experiencing intense heatwave conditions, isolated light rain is expected in West Madhya Pradesh. Despite the rain, heatwave conditions are very likely to persist in isolated pockets of the state.