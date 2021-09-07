e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 11:26 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh's first dose vaccination crosses 4 crore mark

Government committed to vaccinate all eligible people with the first jab by the end of September
Staff Reporter
A nurse administering Covid-19 vaccine to a woman in BHopal on Tuesday | FP

BHOPAL: First dose of Covid-19 vaccine has crossed 4 crore in Madhya Pradesh while second dose figure stands at 91,74,783 taking overall tally to 4,95,04,359, according to state immunization officials. So far 4,03,29,576 first dose of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the state. Madhya Pradesh will launch a mega vaccination campaign again on September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the government is committed to vaccinate all the eligible people with the first jab by the end of September. Madhya Pradesh will launch a mega vaccination campaign again on September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Inoculation was carried on at 3,570 vaccination centres. Bhopal led with 23,258 vaccination while Indore reported 3,837 vaccination and Jabalpur reported 5,166 and Gwalior reported 19,367 vaccination. Ratlam reported 14,549 and Dewas reported 18,905 vaccination. Mandsaur reported 16,794 vaccination and Bhind reported 12,707. Sidhi reported 8, 384 vaccinations. Sheopur and Umaria reported 5,564 and 4,080 vaccinations respectively. Burhanpur reported 5,939 vaccinations. Guna reported 3,590 vaccinations while Tikamgarh reported 7,034.

Balaghat reported 116 vaccinations which is lowest in the state while Jhabua reported 154 vaccination in Madhya Pradesh. Singrauli reported 443 vaccinations and Hoshangabad reported 531 vaccinations. Harda reported 729 vaccinations.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 11:26 PM IST
