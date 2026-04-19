Madhya Pradesh's Bina-Katni Third Line Project Completed, Boosts Coal Transport Capacity

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bina-Katni third line project has completed. The third railway track of 259.91 kilometres has been completed on Bandakpur-Ghatera railway section. It was sanctioned in 2026-17 with investment of Rs 4,000 crore.

The project involved construction of 311 minor bridges alongside 12 major and 26 significant bridges within this section. The project has benefited 32 railway stations.

The Bina-Katni section ranks among the country's busiest corridors for coal transportation serving as a conduit through which massive quantities of coal are transported to thermal power plants. There has been a significant increase in both the speed and frequency of freight train movements.

Issues related to traffic congestion and line clearance delays have been substantially mitigated. The timely supply of coal will be ensured, thereby maintaining uninterrupted power generation.

The carrying capacity of the entire section has witnessed a substantial increase.

As far as geo-strategic importance and junction connectivity is concerned, Katni and Bina railway stations, situated at the two extremities, are highly critical railway junctions from the perspective of the overall rail network.