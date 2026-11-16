Madhya Pradesh's 27% OBC Reservation Plea Stuck In Supreme Court As Government Fails To Rectify 13 Defects | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even after a month has passed, the government is yet to rectify the defects flagged by the Supreme Court (SC) in the Special Leave Petition(SLP) filed against the High Court order rejecting 27 per cent OBC reservation. However, the SC has not fixed any deadline for rectification.

The government filed the SLP on October 16, and it was assigned diary number 65767/2026. The Registry raised objections on October 22. The petition cannot be listed for regular hearing until the defects are rectified and a regular SLP number is assigned.

The SC Registry flagged 13 defects, including discrepancies in dates recorded on the petition's cover page, index and related documents. It sought corrections in page numbering, names of HC judges and clear, typed copies of pages 1 to 11 and 13. It also sought four separate copies of colour charts and information pages.

Objections were also raised over a date discrepancy on page 18, page numbering of other applications and unclear copies of pages 392-393.

Meanwhile, Youth for Equality, Satyam Nandan and Ritu Badole have filed caveats in the SC, seeking to be heard before any stay on the HC judgment or other interim order is passed.

OBC Advocates Welfare Association president and designated senior advocate Rameshwar Thakur said, Even after one month, the government has not taken any initiative for correction in defects in SLP. The SC had raised 13 defects in SLP. But OBC advocate Welfare Association is in touch with the government for rectification of defects.

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