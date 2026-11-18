Madhya Pradesh's ₹27 Crore Jaadui Pitara Procurement Under Scanner, ₹3,000 Kit Allegedly Purchased For ₹11,500 | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state school education department has spent approximately Rs 27.12 crore on supplying 'Jaadui Pitara' kits to 23,587 government primary schools during the 2025-26 academic session, with each kit costing Rs 11,500. Only 9,537 schools received the kit.

However, the prices of individual materials included in the kit are considerably lower in the market, raising questions over the procurement cost and the margins involved in purchasing the educational material.

The concern becomes more significant when compared with the Centre’s Samagra Shiksha approval for Madhya Pradesh in 2024-25. The Project Approval Board (PAB) recommended procurement of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) developed 'Jaadui Pitara' at Rs 6,000 per primary school.

The state’s original proposal, however, had sought Rs 10,000 per school. At Rs 11,500, the reported procurement price is Rs 5,500 higher than the Centre’s recommended benchmark, or approximately 91.7% more.

NCERT catalogue lists prices ranging from Rs 20 to Rs 305

The cost of individual books, posters, flashcards and other printed learning materials listed in the NCERT catalogue ranges from Rs 20 to Rs 305.

The kit contains 52 categories of items, including toys, musical instruments, puzzles, flashcards, posters, story cards, books and other teaching-learning resources.

Even when several such items are put together, their combined published price remains considerably lower than the amount charged for one complete kit.

Sources close to the department said that the actual market value of the materials is Rs 3,000, but the department procured the kits at Rs 11,500.

Tender floated for procurement

The Madhya Pradesh Textbook Corporation floated an e-tender for the supply of 'Jaadui Pitara' educational kits for students in the state.

The tender, published on Aug 29, 2025, divided the procurement into two parts: toys and other educational materials under Part A, and printed learning materials under Part B.

The tender included the basic cost of materials, freight, unloading, stacking charges, taxes, GST and transit insurance. The earnest money deposit was fixed at Rs 30 lakh and the tender document fee at Rs 35,400.

Teachers question the quality and use of kits

A teacher from Narsinghpur district said that a 'Jaadui Pitara' kit had been supplied to the school, but it was hardly used. “The kit arrived at our school, but it was hardly used. The quality of the material is also not up to the mark”, the teacher said.

Another teacher from Berasia said that the initiative was introduced on the lines of the Central government’s programme, “The kit is very costly. The materials available in it can be purchased at much lower prices in the market”, the teacher said.

What is 'Jaadui Pitara'?

NCERT describes 'Jaadui Pitara' as a play-based teaching-learning resource developed for the foundational stage under the National Curriculum Framework for the Foundational Stage, 2022.

Its intended purpose is to support children’s physical, cognitive, socio-emotional, language and literacy development.

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