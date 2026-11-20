Madhya Pradesh's 139 Excellence Schools Next In Line For Sandipani Tag, Merger Proposal To Reach Assembly Winter Session |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After smaller government schools, the school education department may now be looking at bringing district- and block-level Excellence Schools and Model Schools under the Sandipani school system.

There are 139 Excellence Schools across the state, including institutions that have been developed with dedicated infrastructure, laboratories and merit-based admission systems.

A question on the proposed merger and conversion of district-level Excellence Schools into Sandipani schools is also scheduled to be raised in the upcoming winter session of the state Assembly. The question has been submitted by MLA Lakhan Ghanghoriya.

According to official data, the state has 43 district-level Excellence Schools and 96 block-level Excellence Schools, taking their total to 139. These institutions were developed to provide quality secondary and higher secondary education in government schools.

Model Schools already partly brought into the system

The Model School network has already undergone a degree of integration. The state has 201 Model Schools, established in educationally backward development blocks under a centrally sponsored scheme launched in 2011-12.

However, 56 of these are already being operated as Sandipani schools, leaving 145 Model Schools outside the Sandipani system, according to information released by the state government in February 2026.

The Centre discontinued financial assistance for the scheme from 2015-16, after which it continued as a state-funded scheme. Around 50,000 students are enrolled in these institutions.

Two-kilometre radius for school merger

The department has already initiated a school consolidation exercise under the Sandipani initiative. According to the Aug 1, 2025, order issued by the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI), government schools situated within a two-kilometre radius of newly opened Sandipani schools are to be considered for merger.

The exercise involves shifting students from nearby schools to Sandipani campuses, along with the transfer of teachers and staff. The department has been prioritising schools with low enrolment and is implementing the process through district-level monitoring mechanisms.

Investment and identity concerns

The state provides for annual grants of up to Rs 24 lakh to district-level Excellence Schools and Rs 10 lakh to block-level Excellence Schools, subject to budget availability. These institutions have been developed with facilities such as laboratories, buildings and other academic infrastructure.

The proposed restructuring also has implications for the admission process. Excellence Schools have traditionally followed merit-based admissions through state-level entrance examinations.

Conversion may boost funds, facilities

According to officials of the department, the Excellence and Model Schools can be converted as this will expand their existing funds and basic facilities.

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