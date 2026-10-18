Madhya Pradesh's 1,200 MW Solar-Battery Projects Await Government Nod, Delhi, Haryana And Bihar On Board | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Haryana, Delhi and Bihar have agreed to 1,200 MW solar and battery storage projects with Madhya Pradesh. Approval for these projects is pending at the state government level.

Once approved and operational, the projects will provide Madhya Pradesh with additional electricity during evening hours, when power demand is at its peak.

Sources in the new and renewable energy department said the proposed projects include 500 MW each in partnership with Delhi and Haryana and 200 MW with Bihar.

As far as projects with Haryana, Delhi and Bihar are concerned, the generated power will be used by the partner states on a rotational basis.

Madhya Pradesh will draw power from October till April, the period during which power demand remains higher. On the other hand, Haryana, Delhi and Bihar would draw power from April till September.

Apart from this, Mandsaur's pumped storage project is nearing completion. Its capacity is 1,920 MW. At least 10 more similar projects are in the pipeline in different parts of the state. Projects can be set up in one or two years

Additional Chief Secretary for the New and Renewable Energy Department Manu Shrivastava said, We can set up projects within one or two years and supply inexpensive power once the energy department is willing to purchase it.

Solar power cheaper than thermal energy

The power produced by solar projects is far cheaper than the energy produced by thermal projects. The solar energy rate is Rs 2.15 per unit in comparison to Rs 6 per unit of thermal energy.

The installation period for a thermal power plant is at least six years, while solar projects hardly need 12-18 months for their installation. This means that through solar power projects, power generation starts much earlier in comparison to thermal power projects.