Madhya Pradesh:Days after BJP chief underlined policy against ‘parivarwad’, former min’s son quits party

Siddharth Malaiya | screen grab

FP News Service

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

Siddharth Malaiya, son of former Finance minister Jayant Maliaya, announce to resign from Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday.

Malaiya junior and some other party officebearers were suspended for last one year and half after Damoh by-poll when the BJP had lost to Congress’ Ajay Tandon and there were reports that Malaiya family wasn’t with the party completely. Malaiya senior was handed show cause notice by the party in the matter.

“For long, I was wishing to end this indecision, as I wasn’t able to speak for the public and party workers as I am serving suspension,” Siddharth said in a press briefing in Damoh on Monday.

To add, Malaiya was eager to contest the by-poll as independent when the party denied him ticket and had withdrawn when the party had intervened directly.

Recently, the party had hinted a bleak future for the second generation leaders when party national president JP Nadda had visited Madhya Pradesh and made it clear that kids of the leaders should not expect much and focus on services.

On the occasion on Monday, Siddharth Malaiya underlined his father’s contribution for the party on key occasions in the past. He claimed that his father isn’t happy with his decision.

The young leader turned down speculations that he would be joining Congress party, AAP or any other outfit, saying he has some ideology and would move ahead with the same in future as independent. He affirmed he would be contesting 2023 polls (assembly elections) and also in year 2024 (Lok Sabha polls).

I only wanted to end this situation of indecision (suspension) so I decided to quit and perhaps the party also wanted me to take a decisive step, added Siddharth.

It is said that Malaiya son's exit could be of crucial importance to the outcome of civic polls in Damoh and nearby areas. His candidates will be contesting in Damoh wards as independents.

It's Siddharth's decision, said his father Jayant Malaiya adding his son was suspended after Damoh by-polls. I am with the BJP since its inception and I will let my decision known at the opportune moment, said Malaiya adding he is also pained from inside.