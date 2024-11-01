Madhya Pradesh Youth Succumbs To Burns After Mobile Phone Slips Into Boiling Oil While Cooking & Its Battery Blasts

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A youth died after his mobile phone slipped from his hands into a pot of boiling oil while cooking, leading to a blast in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind on Friday. The victim suffered severe burns as the phone's battery exploded. He succumbed on the way to the hospital.

His family members blamed the delay in the ambulance as the reason for his death.

He was, first, rushed to the civil hospital in Lahar, only to be referred to Gwalior for advanced treatment. Due to a traffic jam on a narrow bridge over the Sindh River, the ambulance was delayed, and the man passed away en route.

Lahar Police Station registered the incident based on a complaint from a relative, citing "death due to mobile explosion" under Section 194 BNS. The victim is survived by his wife, an elder daughter, aged 14, and a son, aged 8.

According to information, the victim has been identified as Chandraprakash, a resident of Lahar, Bhind. According to his uncle, Chandraprakash was preparing a meal at kitchen, simultaneously checking his mobile phone. The phone slipped into the hot oil, triggering an explosion that led to severe burns from both the oil and the fire. Family members believe that if he had reached Gwalior’s hospital on time, his life could have been saved.

The ambulance carrying Chandraprakash was halted on a small bridge due to traffic congestion near the Sindh River. Efforts to find an alternate route led the ambulance on a detour, covering an additional 80 kilometers through Tharet, Indergarh, and Dabra, resulting in a two-hour delay to reach the hospital in Gwalior. Lahar Police Station registered the incident based on a complaint from a relative, Akhilesh, citing "death due to mobile explosion" under Section 194 BNS and further investigations are underway.