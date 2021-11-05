Madhya Pradesh: Youth stabbed to death, two other sustain injuries in Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old youth stabbed to death and two others sustained injuries after an inebriated man attacked the family of Kotwar (a village record keeper) in Khandwa on Thursday night.

The youth who died has been identified as Vishal, son of the Kotwar and the injured were identified as Anuj and Vijay Bhalrao, they were Vishal’s friends.

Chaigaon Makhan Police Station in charge Antim Pawar said that the accused, Nannu Balahi had come to celebrate Diwali in Bilankheda village. On Thursday evening, he had drunk and had a dispute with a family of Kotwar. At the same time, the accused had assaulted the kotwar.

After that the son of Kotwar and his two other friends tried to pacify the dispute. Meanwhile, the accused took out the knife and attacked them and stabbed the knife on the chest of Vishal. He died on the way to the hospital, Pawar said.

The police arrested the accused and started the investigation into the matter, he added.

Notably, the accused’s son has given a threat that father had killed one of the members of the family and he would kill the entire family.

DSP Deepa Mandve said that the police had called the criminals records of Nannu and action would be taken against the accused’s son after the statement of the victim's family.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Man killed during drunken brawl in Indore

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 09:15 PM IST