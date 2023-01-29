Madhya Pradesh: Youth held for vehicle lifting, three stolen vehicles seized by police

e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Youth held for vehicle lifting, three stolen vehicles seized by police

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 11:29 AM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Garha police of Jabalpur have apprehended a 22-year-old youth on charges of vehicle lifting on Friday, the police said.

“Three stolen vehicles have been seized from the possession of the arrested accused”, the police added.

The Garha police received a tip-off about a suspicious bike-borne youth being spotted at the Badda Dada ground of Jabalpur, who was allegedly in a bid to sell the bike. The anonymous tip-off claimed that the bike possessed by the youth was stolen from a city locality. The police rushed to the spot and spotted the suspect.

Laying their hands on the suspect, the police quizzed him. The suspect identified himself as Shubham Arora (22). When the documents of the bike were sought from him, he failed to produce the same. On strict questioning, he confessed to stealing the bike two months ago. In addition to this, he also admitted to stealing two more two-wheelers a month ago.

The police took Arora into custody and seized all the three vehicles from his possession. Arora has been arrested earlier too for stealing vehicles, the police said.

