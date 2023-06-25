Madhya Pradesh: Youth Hammers Brother To Death After Dispute Over Girl

Representative image

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old youth has hammered his younger brother to death, after a dispute over the latter’s relationship with a girl, whom he also fell in love with, the police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Lingmara village under Rampayali police station in the district on the night of Tuesday.

Masoom, a resident of Dini area, was murdered by his elder brother, Shivshankar. In-charge of Rampayali police station, Sunil Banoria, handed over the body to the family after the post-mortem.

When the police quizzed Shivshankar, he said he had gone to Nagpur with his younger brother to work there as labourer.

Shivshanker further said his younger brother had befriended a girl who was also working there.

Shivshanker fell in love with her, though the girl wanted Masoom. Both Masoom and the girl often met each other.

On the other hand, their meetings created a rift between the two brothers, since Shivshanker did not like it.

On June 20, both the brothers left Nagpur for their parental house in Dini village and reached Waraseoni at 1am.

Shivshanker made his younger brother consume a lot of liquor, and both of them began to walk up to their village.

On the way, both the brothers had an altercation over the girl and, the situation came to such a pass, that Shivshanker hit his brother with a hammer when they neared the Ram temple at Lingamara. Masoom died on the spot.

Afterwards, Shivshanker put the body in a bush. The police arrested the culprit and presented him to the court.

