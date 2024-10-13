 Madhya Pradesh: Youth Drowns During Immersion Of Goddess Durga Idol In Satna
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Youth Drowns During Immersion Of Goddess Durga Idol In Satna

Madhya Pradesh: Youth Drowns During Immersion Of Goddess Durga Idol In Satna

According to reports, Chirag and his companions had gone to immerse idol of Goddess Durga late on Saturday night at Dalibaba.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 11:05 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Youth Drowns During Immersion Of Goddess Durga Idol In Satna | Representative Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A youth drowned during immersion of Goddess Durga idol in the river here on Saturday, the police said. The victim’s body was retrieved on Sunday morning. The location where this incident occurred had already been declared a restricted zone for idol immersions.

According to the police, the man who died has been identified as Chirag Agarwal. He drowned near a river along an old bridge on Satna-Maihar Road. According to reports, Chirag and his companions had gone to immerse idol of Goddess Durga late on Saturday night at Dalibaba.

They reached the old bridge, a spot that had been marked as dangerous due to the bridge's deteriorating condition and deep water. Despite barricades being set up, they were removed by the crowd, allowing the immersion to take place at that very spot.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Smoke In Kurukshetra-Khajuraho Train Triggers Panic; No Casualties Reported
article-image

As the idol was about to be immersed, Chirag’s T-shirt got entangled with it, causing him to fall into the water. Panic ensued as locals informed the police, but the darkness made rescue attempts futile.

FPJ Shorts
'Let Mahayuti Announce Their CM First’: Uddhav Thackeray Softens Stance On CM Candidate In MVA
'Let Mahayuti Announce Their CM First’: Uddhav Thackeray Softens Stance On CM Candidate In MVA
Baba Siddique’s Murder: Shooter Singh Belongs To Haryana, Another Accused From Punjab
Baba Siddique’s Murder: Shooter Singh Belongs To Haryana, Another Accused From Punjab
Bigg Boss 18: 30 Year Old Tripti Dimri Says She Has ‘Grown Up’ Watching 36 Year Old Vivian Dsena’s Shows
Bigg Boss 18: 30 Year Old Tripti Dimri Says She Has ‘Grown Up’ Watching 36 Year Old Vivian Dsena’s Shows
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Mere Shows Ne Sab Records Tode Hai,’ Says Vivian Dsena On Chahat Pandey’s ‘Number 1’ Remarks
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Mere Shows Ne Sab Records Tode Hai,’ Says Vivian Dsena On Chahat Pandey’s ‘Number 1’ Remarks

The search resumed on Sunday morning and the body was recovered by the State Disaster Emergency Response Force with the help of local divers. Following a post-mortem, his body was handed over to his family. Investigation is on.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Youth Drowns During Immersion Of Goddess Durga Idol In Satna

Madhya Pradesh: Youth Drowns During Immersion Of Goddess Durga Idol In Satna

Bhopal: Nine Of Family Rescued As Building Goes Up In Flames

Bhopal: Nine Of Family Rescued As Building Goes Up In Flames

Bhopal: Ructions After Man Molests Minor Inside Car; Accused Held

Bhopal: Ructions After Man Molests Minor Inside Car; Accused Held

Madhya Pradesh: Smoke In Kurukshetra-Khajuraho Train Triggers Panic; No Casualties Reported

Madhya Pradesh: Smoke In Kurukshetra-Khajuraho Train Triggers Panic; No Casualties Reported

Shocker! CRPF Vehicle Overturns In Balaghat Leaving One Soldier Killed; Four Critically Injured

Shocker! CRPF Vehicle Overturns In Balaghat Leaving One Soldier Killed; Four Critically Injured